Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday said that he has cut ties with the sport and does not have anything to do with the newly elected body getting suspended by the Sports Ministry. The Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the Sanjay Singh-led new WFI body over 'hasty' announcement to hold nationals.

The ministry issued a letter stating, “Sanjay Kumar Singh, newly elected President of Wrestling Federation of India announced on 21.12.2023, the day he was elected as president, that U-15 and U-20 nationals for Wrestling will take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year. This announcement is hasty, without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers who are to take part in the said nationals and without following the provisions of the constitution of WFI.”

To this, the former WFI chief said that he did not want to court any controversy, but had nothing to do with the latest developments in the Indian wrestling world.

"I have worked 12 years for the wrestlers. Time will tell if I have done justice. I am completely retired from wrestling. I have cut ties with wrestling. Now decisions and talks with the government will be done by the elected people of the federation," Brij Bhushan Singh said at a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday. Wrestling Federation of India Suspended by Sports Ministry After the Newly Elected President Sanjay Singh Made Key Announcements.

Earlier this year, top Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat along with other grapplers had protested against Brij Bhushan Singh alleging that he had harassed several young junior wrestlers. Brij Bhushan was sacked from his position and Sanjay Singh was elected as the new president.

