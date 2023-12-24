Of late, there have been reports doing the rounds around Hardik Pandya's recovery. A day ago, it was widely reported that the all-rounder, who was newly appointed as the Mumbai Indians captain, might miss IPL 2024 as he would not be able to recover completely. Now, it has been learnt that Pandya has made a successful recovery from his ankle injury and will lead the Indian team in their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which starts on January 11. The 30-year-old had hurt his ankle while fielding off his bowling during India's match against Bangladesh in the World Cup earlier this year. Hardik Pandya Recovering, Talk Around All-Rounder’s Availability for IPL 2024 Far-Fetched: Sources.

According to a report in the Times of India, the all-rounder has been training hard after having recovered from his ankle injury. Not just this but the report also states that Pandya will be fit for the IPL as well, which is expected to begin towards the end of March. The daily quoted sources who have stated that all the chatter around Pandya not being available for IPL 2024 due to injury are rumours and that he is working out daily to gain fitness. This report emerges amid talk surrounding Suryakumar Yadav, the world no 1 ranked T20I batter, missing the series against Afghanistan due to his ankle injury, that he sustained during the third T20I against South Africa. Fact Check: Did Fans Shout 'Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma' In Front of New Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya At Airport? Here’s the Truth About Viral Video.

The series against Afghanistan will be India's T20I final assignment before the T20 World Cup next year, slated to be held next year in the West Indies and the United States of America. Hence, players would look to make the most of the available opportunities and produce impactful performances to strengthen their case for selection.

