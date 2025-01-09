Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season has seen teams show impressive resilience, with late-game strategies becoming a focal point of the competition. This season has truly embodied the beauty and unpredictability of football, as multiple comeback victories have had a huge say in the trajectory taken by certain sides so far.

According to a release from ISL, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have emerged as the standout performer in terms of comebacks, gaining a league-high 10 points from losing positions.

Their ability to turn the tide of matches has been remarkable, and another comeback win would mark their best-ever tally in a single season. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, have also been prolific, accumulating nine points from losing positions, their highest in a single season. Their three comeback wins are the most they have ever achieved in an ISL campaign, pushing them to the fourth spot after 13 matches.

Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC have also proven to be relentless in adversity, each gaining seven points from losing positions. For Chennaiyin FC, this is a familiar story, as they had a similar feat last season when they gained 10 points, demonstrating their indomitable knack under Owen Coyle. Kerala Blasters FC's performances, too, display their fighting spirit, with two key comeback wins adding to their tally amid a challenging season altogether.

While comebacks have thrilled fans, the inability to hold on to leads has been a recurring theme for some teams.

NorthEast United FC, for example, have dropped a staggering 12 points from winning positions, a trend that echoes their struggles in previous seasons, having conceded 18 and 19 points from such situations in 2021-22 and 2023-24 respectively.

Punjab FC and FC Goa are not far behind, each dropping nine points, while Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal FC have squandered eight points each. These figures underscore the tactical lapses and defensive drawbacks that have cost these teams valuable points.

This season, only two teams have managed to overturn a two-goal deficit to secure victory. East Bengal FC's 4-2 triumph over Punjab FC on December 17 and NorthEast United FC's 5-2 win over Hyderabad FC on December 23 are those matches. Such performances highlight the mental fortitude required to bounce back from a seemingly insurmountable disadvantage.

Coaches have weighed in on the factors contributing to these comebacks and late-game drama. Hyderabad FC interim head coach Shameel Chembakath attributed the late comebacks to "aggressive offensive strategies, quick counter-attacks, and defensive lapses." He stressed the importance of maintaining defensive discipline and communication to avoid getting caught out in crucial moments.

On the other hand, Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky highlighted the need for consistency throughout the 90 minutes.

"Our work rate and focus on our individual roles must remain intense from start to finish," Kratky was quoted in a release from ISL. He also pointed out that over-commitment in attack often leads to transitions that opponents capitalise on. To address this, Mumbai City FC have been focusing on preventing transitions and scoring earlier in games during their training sessions.

The season has magnified the role of defensive discipline in securing results. Teams that have managed to stay compact, avoid unnecessary fouls, and maintain tactical shape have arguably found greater success.

However, those who faltered under pressure or gambled too much on offence have paid the price. Punjab FC, for instance, have suffered three losses after taking the lead, the highest in the league this season. Their inability to close out games has been a major concern.

As the ISL 2024-25 season progresses, teams will strive to strike a balance between attack and defence. Coaches like Kratky and Chembakath have already started addressing these challenges, opening up on the need for tactical discipline and consistency. For fans, the season has been a treat, offering a mix of thrilling comebacks, high-scoring games, and moments of sheer brilliance.

The narratives of this season serve as a reminder of the ISL's competitiveness and unpredictability. Whether this trend of comebacks holds, or teams adapt to embrace newer styles and strategies remains to be seen. (ANI)

