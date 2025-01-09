The much-awaited Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 will take place from April 8 to May 19. Before the PSL 2025 tournament, the players' draft ceremony will take place, where six franchises will look to build their squads during the players' draft pick. Ahead of the PSL 2025 draft pick, all six franchises have announced their retention list. For the retention list, a maximum of eight cricketers were allowed to be retained ahead of the PSL 2025 draft. Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars, and Quetta Gladiators have retained eight players. Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Karachi Kings have retained seven cricketers. PSL 2025 Players Draft Rescheduled By PCB To January 13, Venue Shifted From Gwadar To Lahore Citing 'Unforeseen Logistical Challenges.'

Ahead of the Pakistan Super League 2025 draft, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled a revised pick order on January 8. In a significant reshuffling, the PCB has reduced the draft categories, with the previous three Platinum categories now reduced into two. The Diamond categories have been reduced to one from three. The Gold categories have been trimmed from three to two, and the Silver categories have been reduced from five to three.

Originally, the Pakistan Super League 2025 players draft was scheduled to take place at the Gwadar on Saturday, January 11. However, the venues and dates have been shifted as per the latest release by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Below you can find all the details about the much-awaited PSL 2025 draft ceremony.

What Are Dates and Venues of PSL 2025 Draft?

As per the latest release by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the Pakistan Super League 2025 players' draft has been rescheduled. The PSL 2025 draft picks will now take place on January 13 at the Huzoori Bagh, Lahore Fort, in Lahore. Originally, the PSL 2025 draft was scheduled to take place in Gwadar. However, due to unforeseen logistical challenges, the draft ceremony was shifted to Lahore.

What Are IST Timings of PSL 2025 Draft Picks?

The Pakistan Super League 2025 draft picks are scheduled to start around 12:30 PM PKT (Local Time), as per the PCB release. For Indian audiences, the PSL 2025 player draft will begin at 1 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What Are Live Streaming and Broadcast Options in India for PSL 2025 Draft?

Unfortunately for the Indian audiences, no live telecast will be available for the Pakistan Super League 2025 draft due to the absence of official broadcasters. However, fans can watch the live streaming of the much-awaited draft pick via the Pakistan Super League official YouTube channel on January 13. England Bans Cricketers from Participating in PSL 2025 and Other Leagues, No Such Restriction for IPL-Bound Players.

PSL 2025: Retained List of All Six Franchises

Islamabad United (8)

Platinum: Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah

Diamond: Imad Wasim (mentor), Azam Khan

Gold: Salman Ali Agha (brand ambassador), Haider Ali

Silver: Colin Munro, Rumman Raees

Multan Sultans (7)

Platinum: Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir

Diamond: David Willey (mentor), Iftikhar Ahmed (brand ambassador), Usman Khan

Gold: Chris Jordan

Silver: Faisal Akram

Peshawar Zalmi (7):

Platinum: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub

Diamond: Mohammad Haris

Silver: Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufyan Moqim (brand ambassador)

Emerging: Ali Raza

Quetta Gladiators (8):

Diamond: Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir (mentor), Rilee Rossouw

Gold: Saud Shakeel (brand ambassador), Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Silver: Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Usman Tariq

Karachi Kings (7):

Diamond: Hasan Ali, James Vince

Gold: Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan

Silver: Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mehmood

Lahore Qalandars (8):

Platinum: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman

Diamond: Haris Rauf (brand ambassador), Sikandar Raza

Gold: Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan

Silver: David Wiese

Successful category relegation requests:

Rumman Raees (Islamabad United), Hasan Ali, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood (all Karachi Kings), Abdullah Shafique (Lahore Qalandars), Faisal Akram (Multan Sultans)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2025 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).