As the ODI World Cup is over it is now time to get back to T20 cricket. India will be taking on Australia for a five-match T20I series. 1st T20I will be played on November 23. It is said to be an Australia tour of India. Australia was never supposed to go back after the World Cup due to this series. Australia emerged victorious and lifted the World Cup for the sixth time. Ben Stokes Belatedly Congratulates ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Winners Australia With 'Gritted Teeth'

Australia broke the heart of almost every Indian after they defeated India in the final of ICC CWC 2023. The last time India and Australia met for a T20I game, was back in September 2022 and India managed to win the game by six wickets. India won that series 2-1. There are a whole lot of additions to both India and Australia squads. Many players have been rested after the CWC 2023. India will be looking for revenge after that defeat at the World Cup 2023 final.

With the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024, this will be a great opportunity for both teams to look for strengths and flaws. The next big picture for both India and Australia will be T20 World Cup 2024 and with Australia winning the ODI World Cup, the pressure is on India. India will have the advantage of the home ground.

India vs Australia Head-to-Head in T20Is

India and Australia have played 26 times against each other for the T20Is. India has won 15 matches and Australia has only managed to win 10 matches and one of the matches ended up in a no-result contest.

India vs Australia 1st T20I Key Players

Ruturaj Gaikwad Prasidha Krishna Glenn Maxwell Travis Head Adam Zampa

India vs Australia 1st T20I Venue and Match Timing

India vs Australia 1st T20I match will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The IND vs AUS match of the Australia Tour of India will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Fans can watch India vs Australia's 1st T20I match on Sports 18 and Colors Cineplex. The live streaming of this match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. Yuzvendra Chahal’s Cryptic Reaction After Not Being Named in India Squad for Australia T20I Series Goes Viral

India vs Australia 1st T20I Likely XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidha Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Australia: Travis Head, Matthew Wade (C), Steve Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (Wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendroff

