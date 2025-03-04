Lahore, Mar 4 (PTI) Pakistan's interim head coach and national selector Aaqib Javed on Tuesday expressed concerns over the lack of consistency and continuity in Pakistan Cricket and rued that most players are just not playing four-day domestic games to improve their skillsets.

Defending champions Pakistan suffered defeat in their opening two matches against New Zealand and India, which led to their elimination from the Champions Trophy. Their final Group A match against Bangladesh was washed out.

Also Read | PSV vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"You want to take Pakistan cricket forward then you need to have consistency and continuity in policies in our cricket starting from the PCB Chairman to the players,” he told a media conference here on Tuesday.

“Since last year see how many captains, coaches, selectors and board Chairman have changed. This is never an ideal situation for the team and it does affect their performances.”

Also Read | Star India Registers FIR Against 1xBet For Providing Illegal ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Report.

"No improvement without domestic cricket"

===========================

Aaqib, a former pacer, expressed disappointment that some players did not take responsibility during the three-nation ODI series and the Champions Trophy at home.

“I think a coach can do only as much as he can sitting outside but he can't go and play. I think some of our players need to start thinking about their game and how to be consistent performers," he said.

"I know there is a hectic international schedule nowadays but if you are going to play 70 percent T20 cricket and not go and play in four-day domestic matches you can never be prepared for Tests or ODIs and neither can you become a better player.

"Unfortunately most of our players are just not taking time out from T20 cricket and are not making that sacrifice to go and play some four-day games to improve their skillsets.”

Aaqib also pointed out that Pakistan's poor showing was due, in part, to the failure of the fast bowlers to meet expectations during the Champions Trophy.

"The two places you get the most reverse swing are Karachi and Dubai and unfortunately this was something our bowlers couldn't do. I have spoken to Haris Rauf and Shaheen and asked them to go back to work on their skillset,” he said.

"Pressure in India matches"

================

Aaqib attributed Pakistan's losses to India to insufficient bowling pressure.

Aaqib said that Pakistan are losing to India because the bowlers are not doing enough.

"In the past we have always beaten India by taking wickets and applying pressure. This team had the ability to beat India but the pressure of the match got to them," he said.

"It is never easy playing against India. It is always a high pressure game and it is never easy for new players.”

Aaqib also felt that in the last T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy the defeats to India only increased the criticism on the team and players.

"I can understand the hurt and frustration at our failure but we need to understand neither can you judge a player or team on basis one or two series. You need to be more consistent and patient,” he said.

He pointed out that Pakistan had done well to win ODI series in Australia and South Africa before the Champions Trophy.

"But yes our selections didn't come through as we thought they would and we must accept New Zealand and India were more balanced and confident.”

He admitted that the decision to drop Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan for the New Zealand tour was taken to try out a new approach and develop a new mindset among the players for modern day T20 cricket.

"If you look at other teams most of them have 70 percent separate T20 squads and we are also now working on that before the Asia Cup and World T20 Cup. We need our players to play fearless cricket.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)