New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): South Africa legend AB de Villiers' excitement for the SA20 Season 3 opener between double champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town at St George's Park in Gqeberha on January 9, with only 50 days to go until the first ball is bowled.

The opening match will return to St George's for a second year running, and De Villiers, who has fond memories of the oldest international ground in the country, feels there could be no better place to kick off an incredible month of cricket.

"St George's Park has the best atmosphere of all the grounds I feel. Certainly, during my playing days over there, they got right behind me," De Villiers said, as quoted by a release from SA20.

"There is nothing better than playing at St George's Park. With the band there, there is always music in the background. It's almost like you have earpods in your ears. Dancing to some tunes while you're playing cricket," he added.

The home side, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, have been the standout team over the past two seasons, winning back-to-back championships under the guidance of their dynamic leadership duo of coach Adrian Birrell and captain Aiden Markram. De Villiers, having played under Birrell for many years with the Proteas' Men's team, feels their edge over the opposition is due to their tremendous team ethic and culture created by the Eastern Cape farmer.

"The Sunrisers Eastern Cape have been incredibly successful in SA20 - both seasons' champions. It is an incredible achievement from them. They will try their absolute best to go three in a row," De Villiers said.

"I feel their strength lies in their ability to play as a team. It is something Adrian Birrell has achieved over there in the setup, their ability to hunt as a pack. Captain Aiden Markram is calm and composed. You also feel that anyone can chip in at any time. Adi Birrell is a true legend. He brings a lot of calmness and composure. He is a down to earth farmer from the Eastern Cape, an absolute legend over there. His humility is what stands out. He never talks down to anyone. He always sees the basics of the game as the most important thing," he noted, as quoted by a release from SA20.

De Villiers, though, is expecting a crackerjack opening game due to MI Cape Town having bolstered their already power-packed squad with England Test captain and double white-ball World Cup winner Ben Stokes for Season 3.

"MI Cape Town are a star-studded team. They have been for the past two seasons, and now with the addition of Ben Stokes, makes that side even better," De Villiers said. "But it also shows that the best teams don't always win championships. I do, however, expect a better performance, looking at that line-up on paper, it's just pure power," he added.

"We are 50 days out of SA20 Season 3," he noted. (ANI)

