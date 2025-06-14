New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta clinched his fourth Delhi GM Open title, scoring 8.5 points out of 10 at the Asia's prestigious event.

Gupta, 36, delivered a flawless campaign, remaining unbeaten across 10 rounds. His decisive round 9 victory over Belarusian GM Mihail Nikitenko gave him the edge, and a final-round draw against IM Aronyak Ghosh secured the title outright.

Nikitenko (2520, Belarus) finished second with eight points, edging Indian GM Diptayan Ghosh (2573) on tiebreaks.

Ghosh claimed third place, having impressed with sharp play and a key final round win over GM Karthik Venkataraman.

Despite also finishing on eight points, IM Aronyak Ghosh and GM Aditya S Samant settled for fourth and fifth respectively on tiebreaks.

The top 10 featured a compelling mix of seasoned professionals and rising stars.

Vietnam's GM Nguyen Duc Hoa secured sixth place with 7.5 points, followed by India's top seed GM SL Narayanan in seventh. Armenian GMs Mamikon Gharibyan and Manuel Petrosyan finished eighth and ninth respectively, both with 7.5 points.

Rounding off the top 10 was Kyrgyzstan's IM Tologon Tegin Semetei, who also ended with 7.5 points - highlighting the tournament's diverse and competitive field.

