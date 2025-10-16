Dubai [UAE], October 16 (ANI): Indian opener Abhishek Sharma was named as the ICC Men's Player of the Month for September 2025 following a breakout Asia Cup tournament, which saw him emerge as the 'Player of the Tournament' for the title-winning Indian side.

The Indian opener's consistency and fearless play have quickly made him one of the most exciting talents in world cricket, and he was thrilled to claim the award ahead of teammate Kuldeep Yadav and Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett. During the tournament, he topped the run-charts with 314 runs in six innings at an average of 44.85 and a strike rate of 200.00, with three fifties and a best score of 75.

"It feels great to win this ICC award, and I am happy that it has come for some important matches that I could help win," he said as quoted by ICC.

"I am proud to be part of a team that can pull off victories from the most difficult of situations. Our recent track record in T20Is reflects our outstanding team culture and positive mindset."

"I thank the team management for their guidance and all my teammates for their support. I am also thankful to the panel that selected me for this award," he concluded.

Abhishek also played a key role in India's victory against Sri Lanka, where he played a composed yet commanding knock to help his side secure a spot in the title decider. The innings also saw him reach a career-high rating of 931 points on the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings, surpassing the previous best of 919 points set by England's Dawid Malan in 2020.

Before the Super Four closer against Lankan Lions, Abhishek scored 75 against Bangladesh in India's Super Four stage win and prior to that, a fluent 74 against Pakistan. Barring the final that India were successful in, he scored 30 runs or more in every match.

Throughout the Asia Cup, he provided India with blistering starts, setting the tone early in the innings. His Player of the Tournament award at the Asia Cup was a fitting recognition given the impact he made. (ANI)

