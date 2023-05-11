New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): India's No 1 women's goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan who recently underwent her second ACL surgery is recovering and is working towards making a comeback soon. The ace goalkeeper suffered this injury while playing a friendly match against Nepal in Chennai.

Aditi who is recuperating at her home is undergoing intensive physiotherapy and aims to make a comeback to the field either late this year or early next year in time for the Olympic qualifications.

Also Read | AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch UEL 2022-23 Semi-final Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Talking about the same Aditi said, "It's a long and challenging journey ahead, but I am positive and determined to do everything I can to keep going."

She also further added, "It's a very frustrating time as an athlete but I want to channel this time and energy into something positive and constructive so I'll continue working towards my passion and work on ways I can contribute towards making things better for women footballers."

Also Read | Jofra Archer Set To Be Offered Annual Contract by Mumbai Indians, ECB To Take Permission From IPL Franchise To Select the Bowler for National Duty: Report.

Aditi Chauhan's foundation also recently entered into a new strategic partnership with UK Elite Sports Group which will help in the development of grassroots in India through Aditi Chauhan Foundation and She Kicks Football Academy. She Kicks Football Academy also recently launched the second edition of The She Kicks Football League in association with TGIF Leagues in Mumbai. Apart from this Aditi is also working on plans and looking for the right collaborators for She Kicks Football Academy to develop grassroots and create a professional ecosystem for Indian women's football. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)