Milan [Italy], October 22 (ANI): Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi has tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian club announced on Wednesday.

The club said Hakimi is "totally asymptomatic".

Also Read | Mesut Ozil Posts a Heartfelt Message After Being Snubbed by Premier League, Says 'My Loyalty Hasn’t Been Reciprocated'.

"Achraf Hakimi has tested positive in the latest round of UEFA checks (required by hygiene protocols) undertaken ahead of tonight's game against Borussia Monchengladbach," the club said in a statement.

"The Inter full-back is totally asymptomatic and will now follow the procedure set out by the health protocol," it added.

Also Read | Real Madrid Faces a Shocking 2-3 Defeat Against Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League 2020-21, Fans Feel Los Blancos Misses Cristiano Ronaldo (Read Tweets).

Inter Milan witnessed a 2-2 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)