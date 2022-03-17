New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Wednesday said activity-wise timelines should be laid down and adhered to for ensuring a speedy completion of sports-related projects of the DDA.

He said this while chairing the 47th meeting of the Sports Management Board of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) with its vice-chairman and other senior officials of the urban body.

"Reviewed the status of development of new Sports Complexes including the Integrated Sports Complex and Dwarka Golf Course," the LG said in a tweet.

"While appreciating the progress of the works made so far, it was emphasised that activity wise timelines be laid down and adhered to for ensuring speedy completion of projects," he added.

It was also advised that the new sports complexes be developed as "centres of excellence" for specific sporting activities with world-class facilities, Baijal said.

