Hamilton, Jul 25 (AP) Norway star striker and former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg was seen walking back into the tunnel moments before her country's FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 match against Switzerland on Tuesday, despite being named to the starting line-up.

Initially listed as a possible substitute for the match, Sophie Roman Haug started in Hegeberg's place as Norway's striker.

Also Read | Pakistan Announce Women's Cricket Squad for Asian Games 2023; Anoosha Nasir, Shawaal Zulfiqar Earn Maiden Call-Ups.

The team's official Twitter account quoted national team doctor Trygve Hunemo saying that "Ada Hegerberg got a feeling in the groin on the last sprint during the warm-up.”

Last summer's European Championships marked Hegeberg's return to international soccer after previously not appearing for Norway in five years. Following the 2017 European championships, Hegeberg left the team in protest of the unequal treatment of the men's and women's squads by the Norwegian federation.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Leagues Cup 2023 Match? Here's the Possibility of Star Footballer Featuring in the Starting XI.

Hegerberg has the most goals of any current Norwegian player (16) and has appeared for her country 32 times. (AP) AYG

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)