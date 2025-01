Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Additional security and increased seating arrangement for as many as 500 people will be put in place for India captain Rohit Sharma's first Ranji Trophy appearance for Mumbai in a decade here.

Mumbai, the defending champions of Ranji Trophy, will resume the second leg of the premier domestic competition here at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC against a formidable J&K side starting on Thursday.

With Rohit named in Mumbai's 17-member squad along with fellow Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, a significant crowd turnout can be expected on the match day here at Mumbai Cricket Association's BKC facility.

However, sitting arrangements can be made for only up to 500 people where Mumbai side has been regularly playing its league games in the Ranji Trophy.

“Additional security has been arranged and we have also increased the sitting capacity of fans up to 500,” a MCA official told PTI.

Mumbai are placed third behind table-leaders Baroda and second-placed J&K in Elite Group A and will need do find their best in order to progress in the competition.

