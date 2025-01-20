Rohit Sharma is all set to make his return to Ranji Trophy cricket after he was named in Mumbai's squad for the match against Jammu and Kashmir. There has been a lot of talk about the senior players of the India national cricket team playing domestic cricket after the side suffered a humiliating 1-3 defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Down Under. Plus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier made it mandatory for players to feature in domestic cricket to be eligible for national team selection. When Was the Last Time Rohit Sharma Played in Ranji Trophy? Check Details As India Captain Is Named in Mumbai Squad for Jammu and Kashmir Clash.

The Indian Test and ODI captain had joined a training session with the Mumbai team, sparking talks of his return to domestic cricket and he confirmed his participation for Mumbai come January 23 when they lock horns with Jammu and Kashmir. But how has Rohit Sharma fared in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25? In this article, we shall take a look at his stats in the Ranji Trophy season-by-season. Virat Kohli Ranji Trophy Stats: A Look At Numbers of Star Indian Cricketer in Domestic Cricket Tournament.

Rohit Sharma's Ranji Trophy Stats

Season Matches Runs Average 50s 100s 2006-07 8 531 48.27 3 1 2007-08 5 191 27.28 1 0 2008-09 7 747 74.70 3 3 2009-10 6 527 87.83 1 2 2010-11 6 732 122 4 2 2011-12 3 339 113 1 2 2012-13 6 712 71.20 2 3 2013-14 - - - - - 2014-15 - - - - - 2015-16 1 113 113 0 1

In all, the right-hander has played a total of 42 matches, where he has scored 3892 runs, at an impressive average of 72.07. Rohit Sharma made his debut for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy way back in the 2006-07 season and played every year apart from the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, which he missed. The 'Hitman' has a total of 14 centuries to his name in Ranji Trophy and will look to add to that tally as Mumbai square off against Jammu and Kashmir.

