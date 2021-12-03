Abu Dhabi, Dec 3 (PTI) England spinner Adil Rashid ripped through Team Abu Dhabi's batting lineup with a hat-trick to give Delhi Bulls their seventh win and a place in the top two of the points table at the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament here.

Delhi posted 135 for 5 and then restricted Team Abu Dhabi to 86 for 8 to notch up a 49-run win on Thursday night.

Team Abu Dhabi needed 108 to finish in the top two in the points table but imploded in the middle overs. After a strong start, they slipped from 41 for 1 to 67 for 7 in a matter of ten deliveries.

The result of this match meant Delhi Bulls finished in the top two while Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers occupy the third and the fourth place respectively on the points table.

Defending 136, Rashid, bowling his second over, first got Liam Livingstone and then removed Colin Ingram (0) with a ripper. Jamie Overton, facing the hat-trick ball, had no answer to Rashid's googly and was bowled for a duck.

Dominic Drakes dismissed Bell-Drummond and Danny Briggs in the next over to reduce Team Abu Dhabi to 67 for 7.

Earlier, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (69) and Sherfane Rutherford (52) were the top scorer for Delhi Bulls.

Brief scores:

Delhi Bulls: 135 for 5 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 69, Sherfane Rutherford 52, Sheldon Cottrell 1/20) beat Team Abu Dhabi 86/8 (Liam Livingstone 29, Phil Salt 25, Adil Rashid 3/15).

