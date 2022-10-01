The Colony (Texas), Oct 1 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok holed a crucial birdie on the 18th hole for an even-par 71, making the cut for weekend action at The Ascendant LPGA.

Aditi, who shot 3-over 74 in the first round, had three birdies and three bogeys for a 3-over 145 total that saw her right on the cutline at T-64th.

Aditi who started the day with a bogey got back the shot on the third before picking her next birdie on the ninth.

Bogeys on the 10th and the 14th pushed her back before a closing birdie gave her a lease of life over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Charley Hull found eight birdies in her round of 7-under 64 to take a two-shot lead after 36 holes.

Hull seized control with four birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn and led by two shots over Xiyu Lin (68) and Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, whose eagle-birdie finish gave her a 67.

Thitikul can go to No. 1 in the women's world ranking by winning for the second straight week on the LPGA Tour.

Hull won her LPGA Tour win at the CME Group Championship six years ago. She also has three Ladies European Tour wins, the most recent last fall in the Aramco Team Series in New York.

The 19-year-old Thitikul won last week in Arkansas and can replace Jin Young Ko at No. 1 in the world by winning. She will be no worse than No. 2 after this week as Nelly Korda shot 75-72 and missed the cut.

Lindy Duncan had a 65 and was three shots behind. Jessica Korda had a 66 and was four behind, while Lydia Ko also had 66 and was a further stroke back.

