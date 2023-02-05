Nairobi, Feb 5 (PTI) Aditi Ashok moved closer to her fourth Ladies European Tour win as she fired a bogey-free round of 4-under 69 to hold a six shot lead heading into the final round of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

On the third day of action at Vipingo Ridge, the two-time Olympian had a steady start before rolling in back-to-back birdies on the fifth and six holes.

It wasn't long before the Indian star made another birdie on the eighth hole, and she made her final one on 12 to have a total of 13-under-par and extend her advantage at the top of the leader board.

Avani Prashanth shot 73 and moved up to tied 19th place, while Amandeep Drall (83) slipped to tied 53rd.

"It was really good. The first couple of holes, I was actually looking at bogeys. I almost hit out of bounds on the first hole, but after that my round was more steady and bogey-free is always a positive," said Aditi.

The 24-year-old, who was runner-up at Vipingo Ridge in 2019, is looking for her fourth victory on the LET and it would be her first since she triumphed at the 2017 Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open.

But despite having a six-shot advantage, Aditi is putting that to the back of her mind and focusing on small goals.

"I have never actually played with such a lead. I'm trying not to think about it too much and just set some small goals for each hole or each six holes and every nine.

"Being bogey-free has been one of my goals every day and I'm glad I got there today and hopefully I can do some of that tomorrow," Aditi added.

Thailand's April Angurasaranee sits in second place on the leader board on seven-under-par after shooting a round of 3-under 70 on day three.

The teenager dropped two shots during her round but made up for it with a birdie on the seventh plus two eagles on the par-five 11th and 15th holes.

"I was very nervous on the first tee and I pulled my shot left for the first few holes with my driver and I've never done that, but I was excited," she said.

Three shots back in third place is England's Cara Gainer on four-under-par after she produced a round of 2-under 71.

Gainer made an eagle, two birdies and two bogeys in tough and windy conditions.

Australia's Gabriela Ruffels sits in outright fourth place on three-under-par having carded a round of 2-under 71, which included three birdies and one bogey.

England's Alice Hewson sits in solo fifth place on two-under-par with America's Gurleen Kaur and Germany's Esther Henseleit one shot further back in T7.

Rounding out the top 10 are Finland's Noora Komulainen, Scotland's Kylie Henry and Denmark's Amalie Leth-Nissen who sit in a share of eighth place on level par.

