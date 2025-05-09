Jersey City (US), May 9 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok endured a rough start at the Mizuho Americas Open, shooting a five-over 77 to finish T-113 after the opening round at Liberty National Golf Club here.

Her round included two birdies, five bogeys, and a costly double bogey, leaving her in need of a strong second round to make the cut.

Starting on the front nine, Aditi made three bogeys, on the first, second and eighth holes respectively.

On the back nine, she dropped another shot on 11th hole before making a birdie on the 12th hole. The 13th hole was a double bogey, the 15th a birdie and the 16th another bogey.

In 2025, Aditi has made cut at four of the five events she has played. She missed the cut at the Ford Championship. At the start of the week Aditi was ranked 95th in the CME rankings.

World number two Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand leads after the first day as she fired a round of 64. Jeeno had a bogey free round with eight birdies.

Celine Boutier of France and Hye-Jin Choi are tied second with 6-under 66 each. The players share the Tied-fourth spot at 5-under 67.

