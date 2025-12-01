Hyderabad (Telengana) [India], December 1 (ANI): Flutter Entertainment India LLP (FEI), the Hyderabad-based centre of excellence for the world's leading sports entertainment operator, Flutter, and Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF) on Monday announced their partnership to strengthen India's para-sports ecosystem and further their commitment to empowering communities through sport.

Flutter Entertainment India has committed Rs 60 Lakh to support two major programs at AMF - Training, Rehabilitation Centre/Adaptive Gym Upgradation, Nutrition & Coaching and Customised Adaptive Devices & Equipment. Together, these initiatives will directly impact up to 15 para-athletes as they prepare for elite competitions, including the Asian Youth Para Games and the Paralympic Games 2028, according to a release from AMF.

The support strengthens AMF's vision of enabling athletes to train with dignity, confidence, and world-class resources, echoing AMF's belief that the right infrastructure can turn potential into podium finishes.

Aditya Mehta, International Paracyclist and Founder, Aditya Mehta Foundation, commented on the partnership and said, "We are delighted to partner with Flutter, whose support will significantly strengthen India's para-sports ecosystem. Para-athletes require specialised training, rehabilitation and adaptive equipment, and this investment will directly help them access these essential resources. The collaboration will enable athletes to compete in key national and international tournaments, including World Championships and World Cups, which are crucial for earning qualification points. This support aligns with our shared vision of securing multiple slots for the 2028 Paralympics and elevating talented para-athletes to the highest levels of global competition."

Founded in 2013, AMF is Asia's first organisation dedicated exclusively to para-sports rehabilitation and high-performance training. Its efforts have helped develop grassroots talent into world-class competitors, contributing to more than 450 international medals for India. By partnering with AMF, Flutter Entertainment India aims to accelerate this momentum and help para-athletes reach their full potential with the proper infrastructure and support.

Ashish Sinha, Managing Director, Flutter Entertainment India, said, "Para-athletes represent resilience, ambition, and the belief that sport should be accessible to everyone. Our partnership with the Aditya Mehta Foundation reflects Flutter's long-term commitment to creating high-quality training ecosystems that enable athletes to perform at their best. By strengthening access to adaptive equipment, sports science, and professional coaching, we aim to support para-athletes in achieving their full potential and competing with confidence on the global stage."

The collaboration will focus on supporting two major programs:Program 1: Training, Rehabilitation Centre/Adaptive Gym Upgradation, Nutrition & Coaching and National & International CompetitionsFlutter's support will enable AMF to enhance its training ecosystem with upgraded adaptive facilities, sports science interventions, physiotherapy support, and structured nutrition plans. This investment aligns with Flutter's larger commitment to building inclusive, safe, and high-quality sporting environments that enable athletes to thrive.

Program 2: Customised Adaptive Devices & EquipmentRecognising that world-class performance requires world-class tools, Flutter will fund customised adaptive devices and sport-specific equipment for para-athletes. This ensures they have the precision, safety, and accessibility needed to train and compete at elite levels. (ANI)

