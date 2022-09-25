New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Top Indian players Pankaj Advani, Sourav Kothari and Dhruv Sitwala have been granted direct entry into the IBSF World Billiards Championship to be held in Kuala Lumpur from October 4 to 8.

The other Indians who will take part in the championship are Dhvaj Haria, Loukic Pathare, S Srikrishna and Rohan Jambusaria

The world's top players from Myanmar, Singapore, India, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia and other nations shall be vying for top honours in the championship which is being held after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last edition was held in Myanmar in 2019.

This year's championship will be played in the 150-up point format. PTI PDS

