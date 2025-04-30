Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Pankaj Advani and Shayan Razmi continued their winning run with victories over Ashok Shandilya and Martin Goodwill respectively in their group stage matches of CCI Billiards Classic here on Wednesday.

Advani constructed breaks of 189 and 109 to record a big 777-387 win over Shandilya, while Razmi pipped Great Britain's Goodwill 409-403.

Goodwill is a former champion in several three-ball cue sports events in Britain and has also been a former pilot in the Royal Air Force.

Razmi also went on to defeat Rafath Habib 516-380 and maintained a clean slate.

The other winners in the first set of matches on the third day were Nalin Patel, who beat Akshay Gogri 750-278 for his second win. Gogri also lost to Siddharth Parikh 799-230.

Later, Dhvaj Haria piled up a massive win of 1222-100 against Amit Sapru, constructing breaks of 260, 253, 190 and 102 in the process.

