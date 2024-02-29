Mumbai, Feb 29 (PTI) Defending champion Pankaj Advani cleared the round of 16 with a 5-3 win over Digvijay Kadian but Ishpreet Singh Chadha was beaten 0-5 by Kamal Chawla in the CCI Snooker Classic tournament here on Thursday.

Advani staved off a spirited fight from the young cueist Kadian to win 37-81, 83-40, 41-83, 6-98, 94-2, 73-23, 67-5, 94-34 in his round of 16 match. The multiple times world champion Advani had a solitary break of 72 in the eight frame while Kadian compiled a break of 94 in the fourth.

Chawla kept it simple against Chadha who went down without putting up a fight. Chawla capitalised to build useful breaks, to secure a win 83-4, 53-36, 92-5, 70-14, 77-14 and a place in the final eight.

Meanwhile, Habib Sabah from Bahrain who is also an IBSF World Masters Snooker champion, lost to Laxman Rawat.

Laxman constructed breaks of 80, 60 and 66 to outdo Sabah by a margin of 60-69, 60-66, 80-48, 64-36, 88-49, 77-19, 45-71, 81-54 and emerge 5-3 winner.

Tamil Nadu's Vijay Nichani beat Hasan Badami 5-3 in their round of 16 match wherein there was not a single break recorded. Nichani won 21-71, 65-48, 79-29, 13-77, 67-39, 14-67, 51-30, 62-43 against Badami.

The 21-year-old Rayaan Razmi brushed aside the challenge from J Varun Kumar racing to a 5-1 win. Razmi posted a 94-26, 66-50, 74-26, 25-135, 83-39, 71-2 win to advance to the quarter-finals.

