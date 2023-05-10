Doha (Qatar), May 10 (ANI): The Indian men's football team and 23 other top footballing nations from the continent will be part of the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup 2023 draw, to be held at the Katara Opera House in Doha, Qatar on May 11.

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 football tournament will be held in Qatar next year. While January 12 to February 10 are the proposed dates, it's yet to be formalised by FIFA.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Playoffs: Teams Which Are Likely to Finish in Final Four Based on Current Scenario.

Thursday's draw will see 24 nations divided into six groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group as well as the four best third-place teams will advance into the final 16 of the tournament.

Hosts Qatar are the defending champions of the tournament and will be hoping to defend it in front of their home fans this time around.

Also Read | IPL 2023: MS Dhoni’s Late Cameo Guides Chennai Super Kings to 167/8 Against Delhi Capitals.

India is ranked 101 in the latest FIFA rankings, has been placed in Pot 4 which has Tajikistan, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China and Indonesia.

Qatar, who are also the defending champions, have been placed as the first team in Pot 1 to ensure the hosts play the opening match of the tournament. Joining Qatar in Pot 1 are Japan, Iran, Korea, Australia and Saudi Arabia.

The pots have been drawn up based on the latest FIFA rankings.

Pot 1: Qatar, Japan, Islamic Republic of Iran, Korea Republic, Australia, Saudi Arabia

Pot 2: Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Uzbekistan, China PR, Jordan

Pot 3: Bahrain, Syria, Palestine, Vietnam, Kyrgyz Republic, Lebanon

Pot 4: India, Tajikistan, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, Indonesia

India, for the first time, have qualified for two successive editions of the continental showpiece. Igor Stimac-coached India qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 by finishing as Group D winners in the third round of qualifiers.

India finished runners-up in the 1964 edition of the AFC Asian Cup but have never progressed beyond the group stage in any of the other three editions - 1984, 2011 and 2019 - they have played in.

This edition of the Asian Cup will also see Tajikistan make their debut in the tournament. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)