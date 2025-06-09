Kowloon [Hing Kong], June 9 (ANI): India and Hong Kong, China's meeting on Matchday 2 of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round on June 10 is billed as the highest-stakes clash of Group C. They are the top two-ranked sides in the four-team group and are aiming for their first win of the campaign.

Placed in Pot 1 for the qualifiers, India, ranked 127th, got off to a slow start with a draw against Bangladesh in March. Meanwhile, Pot 2 side Hong Kong, ranked 153, could also only manage a point in Singapore, meaning there is still nothing to separate the four sides after the first matchday.

For Hong Kong, June 10 will be a historic date. The game is not only a crucial qualifier in their search for only a second AFC Asian Cup berth in 59 years, but also the inaugural football match at the 50,000 seater Kai Tak Stadium, part of the Kai Tak Sports Park, the largest sports complex in Hong Kong. Featuring a retractable roof and constructed at a cost of HK$30 billion at the site of the city's former airport, the stadium even features a flexible pitch system for other sports and entertainment events.

It will be India and Hong Kong's 25th meeting since their first in 1951. India lead the head-to-head with nine wins, Hong Kong have eight, while seven have been draws. However, the Blue Tigers have won only once on Hong Kong soil, a 2-1 friendly victory in 1957.

The previous meeting in 2022 is still fresh in the memories of many -- a 4-0 drubbing in a rain-lashed Asian Cup qualifier in Kolkata. Defender Sandesh Jhingan, however, reiterated that it's "all about now".

"It was quite a comfortable scoreline, but since then, Hong Kong have changed a lot. They have a new coach and a lot of new players. So, it's not going to be as easy, and you cannot get complacent or take things lightly. Every game on the international stage is tough, especially on away soil. We are preparing in the best way, and we will go for the maximum points on Tuesday," said the 31-year-old as quoted by the AIFF official website.

Since August 2024, Hong Kong have been coached by Ashley Westwood, a familiar name in Indian football. The Englishman led Bengaluru FC from 2013 to 2016 and also took charge of ATK and RoundGlass Punjab FC later. He also coached the Afghanistan side, which defeated India in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers last year.

Under Westwood, Hong Kong only lost once in 12 matches -- 0-1 to Liechtenstein in a friendly match. But only two wins have come against higher-ranked opponents, Solomon Islands and the Philippines (both friendlies). In preparation for the match against India, Hong Kong played a non-official friendly against Manchester United FC, losing 1-3 on May 30, and then a FIFA friendly against Nepal on June 5, which was a scoreless affair.

Lallianzuala Chhangte shared his thoughts on the opponents. "Playing against Hong Kong is a significant challenge because they have a good defensive setup, and we know their coach as well. He has a lot of experience in India.

"Hong Kong are a good counter-attacking team as well, and we have to be well aware of that. We have a plan, and it's all about executing. If we go into the game with the right mindset, attitude and hunger, we can win this game," said the winger, who celebrated his 28th birthday on Sunday.

Apart from the new coach, the Hong Kong squad also features many new naturalised and foreign-born players. Among them are forwards Juninho and Stefan Pereira, midfielder Fernando, and defender Dudu -- all born in Brazil. Spain-born forward Manolo Bleda and Japan-born midfielder Sohgo Ichikawa also made their Hong Kong debuts recently.

Among the experienced lot are goalkeeper Yapp Hung Fai, who has over a century of caps, defenders Sun Ming Him, Yue Tze Nam and Tsui Wang Kit, all of whom ply their trade in the Chinese Super League, and midfielder Tan Chun Lok. The majority of the squad, however, play their club football in the Hong Kong Premier League for Kitchee SC, Southern District, Lee Man FC, Eastern FC and current champions Tai Po FC. (ANI)

