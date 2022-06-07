Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 6 (ANI): Indian men's football team is all set to start off their third round of AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia on June 8 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Ranked higher than Cambodia, the Blue Tigers will start as the favourites in the match and history is also against the Angkor Warriors who don't have the best of records against the Igor Stimac's men.

The Cambodian men's national team played their first international match at home against Malaya in 1954 following the end of French colonisation. The game ended with a 9-2 win for the Malays.

Currently ranked 171st in the FIFA rankings, Cambodia have not had much luck in the international scenario. They participated in the AFC Challenge Cup in 2006 but could only make it beyond the group stages.

They have appeared in the AFF Championship seven times, however, they have been unable to overcome their group stage hoodoo as they have been knocked out on all occasions. Cambodia also came last in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group.

Cambodia have won two out of its last five matches and lost three matches in the group stages of the AFF Championship in 2021. Their last win came against Timor-Leste in an international friendly. (ANI)

