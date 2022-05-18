Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 18 (ANI): Gokulam Kerala FC made a dream start to their AFC Cup 2022 campaign, registering a 4-2 victory over ATK Mohun Bagan FC in a thrilling all-Indian Group D clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium on Wednesday.

Luka Majcen bagged a brace and set up another goal for the I-League champions, who scored three times in 15 second-half minutes to stun Juan Ferrando's charges in front of over 30,000 thoroughly entertained fans.

Also Read | Abhijeet Tomar Quick Facts: Things to Know About Kolkata Knight Riders Debutant.

Luka Majcen bagged a brace (50', 65') and set up another goal while Rishad PP (57') and Jithin MS (89') contributed with a piece each for the I-League champions in front of over 30,000 thoroughly entertained fans. Pritam Kotal (53') and Liston Colaco (80') were on target for Juan Ferrando's men.

With only the group winners to advance to the knockout stage, Vincenzo Alberto Annese's men will have the opportunity to further strengthen their position when they meet Maziya Sports & Recreation on Saturday, while ATK Mohun Bagan will have no margin for error against Bashundhara Kings.

Also Read | Ousmane Dembele Transfer News: Chelsea To Reopen Talks With Barcelona Winger.

Gokulam Kerala came into the tournament opener fresh from securing a second successive I-League title. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)