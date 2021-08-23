Lahore [Pakistan], August 23 (ANI): Afghanistan's three-match ODI series against Pakistan has been moved from Sri Lanka's Hambantota to Pakistan because of logistical challenges in the Afghanistan team's travel.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) CEO Hamid Shinwari confirmed the shift of the ODI series to ESPNcricinfo. No commercial flights are taking off from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of the country and Sri Lanka announced a 10-day lockdown on Friday, two days after the country reported 3,793 new cases and a highest-ever single-day death toll of 187.

All three matches in the series between Afghanistan and Pakistan were to be played in Hambantota and involved a three-day quarantine period on arrival for both sides. Afghanistan team will now travel to Pakistan later this week and the ACB is yet to announce the venue(s) for the ODIs starting September 3.

On Sunday, Azizullah Fazli was reappointed as the new chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). Fazli has already served one term as ACB chairman, from his appointment in September 2018 - following the resignation of Atif Mashal - until July 2019, when he was replaced by Farhan Yusufzai following Afghanistan's bottom-placed finish at the 2019 World Cup in England.

His appointment came a week after the Taliban seized control over Kabul and the collapse of the government with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country. (ANI)

