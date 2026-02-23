Kabul [Afghanistan], February 23 (ANI): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed that they will play Sri Lanka in a white-ball series, consisting of three ODIs and as many T20I games from March 13 to 25 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a release.

The series will begin with its T20I leg and will see both teams go head-to-head in the first T20I match scheduled for March 13 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with the 2nd and 3rd T20Is scheduled to be played on the 15th and 17th of March at the same venue.

Also Read | Pallekele Weather and Rain Forecast for Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

The action will then shift to Dubai for the ODI series, with matches scheduled to be held on March 20, 22, and 25 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"We are delighted to host Sri Lanka for the first time in our history. This event reflects the strength of our collaboration with the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, and we are committed to further strengthening our relationship to provide a high-quality cricket experience in the future. Sri Lanka has been playing excellent cricket recently, and we look forward to what promises to be a competitive white-ball series between two quality sides," Naseeb Khan, CEO of ACB, said.

Also Read | Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

"Additionally, the series is fundamental to our mission as we begin to further build our team and enhance key areas that need improvement. Our primary goal is to prepare the team for the major ICC and ACC events and the numerous bilateral commitments scheduled over the next two years," he further added.

The three T20Is will be played in Sharjah, while the ODIs will take place in Dubai. The last time the two sides met in a bilateral series was in early 2024, when Afghanistan toured Sri Lanka. On that occasion, Sri Lanka won both series, sealing a 3-0 whitewash in the ODIs and claiming the T20I series 2-1. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)