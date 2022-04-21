By Anukul Chauhan

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Part of the Indian junior women's hockey team that recently finished fourth in the FIH World Cup, star forward Mumtaz Khan and vice-captain Ishika Chaudhary are now eying to become mainstays in the senior team.

Last week, the Indian junior women's team suffered a major heartbreak after England held their nerves to snatch a victory and the bronze medal at the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup.

The Salima Tete-led team showed grit and determination in the regulation time which ended in 2-2 but could not live up to the pressure of a shootout, as Katie Curtis, Claudia Swain and Maddie Axword scored goals for England in the shootout while their goalkeeper Evie Wood was brilliant in her efforts to stop the Indian attackers from scoring a single goal.

Talking about the 3rd-place match against England, India's vice-captain told ANI: "Because of some mistakes we conceded one goal at the end."

Mumtaz who scored India's both goals against England said: "Small mistakes cost us. We had ball possession and our strikers could have scored more goals in the first and second quarter. It would have never come to the shoot-out. In the last minutes, we made mistakes."

Both players also hailed the experience of the WC. Ishika who is one of the mainstays of the junior Indian team said: "It was a very good experience. We got to play with so many teams."

While her teammate, Mumtaz said: "It was great playing such a tournament because we haven't played such an event before. For juniors, this is such a big event. By playing the WC we can prove ourselves and in coming time we can also go to seniors."

Ishika further said: "Overall performance in the tournament was quite good by us. We had pressure on other teams and gained quite a confidence."

In the first semi-final India knew they had a mountain to climb but the Eves started with fire and energy and looked to be capable of causing an upset. However, first, the Netherlands contained their opponents and then they turned up the pressure and scored three goals that all had teamwork at their very core.

In the other semi-final, Germany defeated England to enter the final where they eventually lost to the Dutch team. Notably, India had defeated Germany in the group stages.

"Unfortunately, we had to face the Netherlands in the semi-final but it is how it is and the team which we defeated in the group stages (Germany) was playing in the final. We did concede early against the Netherlands in the semis but our match was quite good till the third quarter," said Ishika.

Before the WC, Ishika also played in FIH Pro League for India. Talking about that, she said: "It was quite good. It was quite helpful, playing in the FIH Pro League has helped many players in our team. Most players have got one or two matches in the FIH Pro League."

"India's count was less but most players playing for Germany (in Pro League) were juniors who were set to play in WC. Players got tournament exposure because of this which they previously missed because of COVID-19," she added.

The 19-year-old Mumtaz enjoyed a great WC as she was India's top goal scorer and third-highest overall at the tournament in South Africa with eight goals. Talking about the team's balance, she said: "Since our seniors came after playing Olympics, the whole atmosphere regarding hockey has changed. Seniors trust us so much on our juniors."

"I am playing hockey for seven years but in the last two years, the change which I have witnessed in myself and in the team is very much. Our team for World Cup was also quite good. Even though our medal didn't come, it was a good performance team-wise."

"Our focus will be on qualifying for FIH Junior WC 2023. We will do hard work and will ensure that the mistakes which we have done in this WC will not be repeated in the upcoming WC," Lucknow-based hockey player said.

Ishika who was vice-captain of Jr. WC team started playing the sport at the age of 11 in 2011 and graduated from the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy.

In 2016, the young player was selected to be a part of the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy's Senior team which ended up winning the Bronze Medal at the sixth Hockey India Senior National Championship held in Bengaluru.

Later, she received a call-up to the Junior National Camp, and the youngster hasn't looked back ever since.

"There is competition in senior. Many people are playing good so it's not easy to crack in the team (senior) and to play the tournaments. Personally am enjoying a good spell in hockey currently. In three months I have improved, since appearing for the senior team in January and I have to further improve so much because there is much difference between junior and senior hockey," Youth Olympic silver medallist said.

"I want to make a place in the team (senior). And once I get a place in the team, I have to maintain my spot there. So my motive is to get in senior," Ishika added.

While teenager Mumtaz said: "My dream is to do hard work and play for senior team by playing well." (ANI)

