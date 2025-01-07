Canberra [Australia], January 7 (ANI): The BBL|14 season, which has experienced significant attendance and audience growth through the first 25 games, will be bolstered by the inclusion of Australian Test squad members from Tuesday night.

Sean Abbott (Sydney Sixers), Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers), Sam Konstas (Sydney Thunder), Mitchell Marsh (Perth Scorchers), Jhye Richardson (Perth Scorchers) and Beau Webster (Melbourne Stars) are available for the remainder of the BBL's home and away season.

Also Read | Ireland Football Legend Robbie Keane Hired To Coach Hungarian Champion Ferencvaros.

The remaining Test squad members will follow individual management plans over the coming weeks, which have been jointly formed with players and Cricket Australia to best prepare them for upcoming international cricket commitments after the arduous NRMA Insurance Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Steve Smith (Sydney Sixers) will be available for three matches from January 11. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne (Brisbane Heat) will be available for their side's final home game on January 16 at the Gabba only.

Also Read | Real Madrid Rests Stars and Still Beats Lowly Deportiva Minera 5-0 in Copa Del Rey 2024-25.

Scott Boland (Melbourne Stars), Pat Cummins (Sydney Thunder), Josh Hazlewood (Sydney Sixers), Travis Head (Adelaide Strikers), Nathan Lyon (Melbourne Renegades), Mitchell Starc (Sydney Sixers) will not take part in BBL|14.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's executive General Manager, Big Bash Leagues, said, "The KFC BBL|14 season has delivered outstanding cricket and incredible fan experiences, watched by record crowds and broadcast audiences so far."

"We are delighted to have a number of Australian Test players entering the competition from tonight off the back of their historic NRMA Insurance Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory, and thank them for their commitment to the BBL," he added.

Ben Oliver, Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager, National Teams, said as quoted by Cricket Australia, "We are immensely proud of the Australian Men's Test team and their outstanding result in re-claiming the NRMA Insurance Border-Gavaskar Trophy and qualifying for consecutive ICC World Test Championship finals".

"A five-Test match series is gruelling, and this was amplified by the intensity of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The players and staff deserve great credit for their preparation and management which has enabled sustained performance through what is a full international schedule," he continued.

"We have worked with each player to form individualised plans which will best support recovery from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and preparation for upcoming international commitments including the QANTAS Tour of Sri Lanka and ICC Champions Trophy. Wherever possible, this includes players representing their clubs in the ongoing KFC BBL|14 season over the coming fortnight," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)