India have lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 after 10 years as they went down by six wickets to Australia in the fifth and final Test in Sydney on January 5. Chasing 162 to win, Travis Head and Beau Webster ensured that Australia got past the finish line against an Indian bowling attack that did not have Jasprit Bumrah. After sustaining a big defeat in the Perth Test to start the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Australia produced a sensational comeback to win the series 3-1 and enter the WTC final for a second consecutive time. India, with the defeat, also failed to qualify for the WTC final for the first time, having made it on the other two occasions. Australia Qualify for ICC WTC 2023-25 Final Against South Africa; Pat Cummins and Co Clinch 3-1 Victory in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 After Beating India in IND vs AUS Sydney Test.

India Lose Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 After 10 Years

India lose Border-Gavaskar trophy after 10 years with six-wicket defeat against Australia in fifth Test — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)