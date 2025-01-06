Mumbai, January 6: Australia broke the 10-year-long hiatus and successfully reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after conquering India at the Sydney Cricket Ground and thumping its authority in the fierce rivalry with a 3-1 series win. Let's take a look at the top performers from the five-match test series. Jasprit Bumrah Finds Praise From Former Australia Great Ricky Ponting Following Stellar Bowling Showing in BGT 2024-25.

1. Travis Head

Travis Head (Photo Credit: X/@cricketcomau)

Travis Head ended as the leading run-getter in the series with 448 runs in five Tests and nine innings at an average of 56.00, with two centuries and a fifty. His best score was 152.

2. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

The 31-year-old finished as the leading wicket-taker in the five-Test series with an incredible tally of 32 scalps. During his iconic run, Bumrah also overtook former India captain Kapil Dev to hold the record for most Test wickets by an Indian in Australia - 64 wickets at 17.15 compared to Kapil's 51 at 24.58.

3. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

Yashasvi Jaiswal ended as India's top run-getter with 391 runs at an average of over 43, with a century and two fifties in 10 innings and a best score of 161 which came during the memorable Perth Test win. 'Virat Kohli Does Not Deserve Place in Indian Team, He Didn't Work Hard to Rectify Mistakes', Irfan Pathan Lambasts Ace India Batter.

4. Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins lead as a captain, bowler, and batting for Australia in Boxing Day Test (Photo Credit: X @cricketcomau)

Pat Cummins ended as the side's top wicket-taker with 25 scalps at an average of 21.36, with a five-wicket haul to his name, but he also chipped in 159 useful runs in eight innings, with knocks of 49 and 41 during the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne being his most valuable contributions.

5. Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy (Photo Credit: X/@DisneyPlusHS)

Nitish Kumar Reddy had a fine series with both bat and his pace bowling. He ended as the fourth-highest run-getter with 298 runs in five matches and nine innings at an average of 37.25, with a memorable Boxing Day Test century to his name. He played some memorable counter-attacking knocks in the series and also took five wickets at an average of 38.00, with best figures of 2/32.

6. Scott Boland

Scott Boland (Photo Credit: X/@cricketcomau)

Scott Boland was exceptional throughout the series, troubling Indian batters with his tough-to-handle, relentless line and lengths. His highlight was taking star batter Virat Kohli's wicket four times in the series. He took 21 scalps in three matches at an average of 13.19, with best figures of 6/45. He took a ten-wicket haul in the fifth Test. He was the third-highest wicket-taker in the series. Pat Cummins Shows Support to 'Underfire' Sam Konstas During IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Series 2024-25, Shares Photo With Australian Youngster on Instagram Story.

7. Steve Smith

Steve Smith in action (Photo Credit: X/@cricketcomau)

Right-hand batter Steve Smith came back into form during this series. The 35-year-old slammed 314 runs in the nine innings at an average of 34.88 with the help of two centuries in this series and a best score of 140.