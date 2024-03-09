New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Delhi Capitals' four-game winning streak came to an end after UP Warriorz sealed a dramatic one-run victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. The home side will look to bounce back from the result when they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their penultimate league stage match of the WPL 2024 on Sunday.

Reflecting on the team's narrow loss against UP Warriorz in their previous game, Delhi Capitals Head Coach Jonathan Batty said, "I think everyone's disappointed that we let that one slip away, but it's really important to emphasise that we played loads of good cricket. The bowling was really good as a whole unit, our fielding was fantastic, and for the batting, most of it was good. We had some really good conversations straight after the match last night and again over breakfast this morning," DC said.

"We've just got to bounce back from last match's performance. Play to our strengths again, find that form that we had and take the game on," he added.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore have won three and lost three in their six matches so far. They are currently in the third place of the points table.

Speaking about the game against RCB, the Englishman said, "RCB are a fantastic side. They've got some great players in their team. We obviously had a good result against them earlier on in the tournament in Bangalore. They are coming to our home pitch, we will just play to our strengths, and hopefully take the game forward in our favour."

The Delhi Capitals will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match of the WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

