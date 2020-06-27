New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): All India Council of Sports President, Vijay Kumar Malhotra, has requested Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to appoint Attorney General or Solicitor General to represent the case of the ministry so as to reinstitute recognition of 54 National Sports Federations (NSFs).

Earlier, following a High Court order, the Sports Ministry had withdrawn the recognition of 54 NSFs, including the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Hockey India, and Athletics Federation of India.

"Decision of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) to withdraw recognition of all federations will create complex scenario for India's Olympic sports and athletes. IOA (Indian Olympic Association) and International Federations have not withdrawn the recognition of these federations," Malhotra said in a letter to Rijiju.

"I request you to appoint the Attorney General/Solicitor General to represent the case and immediately appeal in the High Court & Supreme Court to annul the High Court directive to withdraw the recognition of practically all sports federations in the country," he added.

The AICS president in the letter also urged the sports minister to call a meeting with IOA and some leaders of NSFs to resolve all issues.

"I also request you to call a meeting with All India Council of Sports (AICS), Indian Olympic Association (I0A) and some leaders of NSFs to end the current situation & make a consensus among all stake holders," said Malhotra. (ANI)

