Sports News | AIFF Mourns Former Player SS Waseem's Death

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday condoled the demise of former player SS Waseem, also known as Mohammed Matin. He breathed his last on Tuesday, May 26.

He was 72 and is survived by his wife and two sons. Waseem made his international debut against the Republic of Korea in Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 10, 1976. He represented India five times.

Also Read | Viswanathan Anand was My Idol, When I Used to Play Chess, Says Yuzvendra Chahal.

Besides the Merdeka Cup, he also played in the President's Gold Cup in Kabul (1976) and Independence Cup in Kabul (1976). Furthermore, he captained the Indian Youth Team in the Asian Youth Soccer Tournament in 1972 besides being a part of the team the previous year in 1971.

AIFF president, Praful Patel in his message said: "It is sad to hear that Waseem is no more. I share the grief."

Also Read | David Warner in Different Avatars: Australian Batsman Chooses His Favourite Cricket Format in This Latest TikTok Video.

At the domestic level, he represented Andhra Pradesh in the Santosh Trophy for ten consecutive seasons from 1971 to 1980. He played a significant role to take Andhra Pradesh to the final in 1976.

AIFF General Secretary, Kushal Das said: "Waseem aka Matin will be remembered through his footballing exploits. May his soul rest in peace."

He was the younger son the legendary coach SA Rahim who coached India to their gold medal-winning campaign in 1962 Asian Games. Besides being a footballer, he was an engineer by profession. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)