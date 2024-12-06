New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) announced that Indian players secured a total of six medals at the World Pickleball Championship 2024, including a gold, three silvers and two bronze medals.

A statement from AIPA said, "AIPA is proud to announce Team India's remarkable performance at the Hong Kong leg of the World Pickleball Championship 2024, held from November 29 to December 1. The Indian players secured a total of six medals: one gold, three silvers, and two bronzes, reaffirming India's growing prominence on the global pickleball stage."

The highlight of the tournament was the stellar performance of Vanshik Kapadia and Vrushali Thakare, who clinched the gold medal in the 19-plus Open Mixed Doubles category, showcasing remarkable teamwork and skill.

Other remarkable achievements at the World Pickleball Championship, Hong Kong, included Kuldip Mahajan partnering with South Korea's Kim Eung Gwon to secure a silver medal in the 19-plus Open Mixed Doubles category. Vanshik Kapadia added another silver to India's tally in the 19-plus Open Men's Singles, while Karina Aditya Dwipayani and Vrushali Thakare clinched silver in the 19-plus Open Women's Doubles. The Indian contingent also brought home two bronze medals, with Isha Lakhani and Roos Van Reek finishing strong in the 19-plus Open Women's Doubles and Mayur Patil teaming up with Neilson Chen in the 19-plus Open Mixed Doubles.

Reflecting on India's commendable performance, Arvind Prabhoo, President of AIPA, said, "It is a proud moment for AIPA to see our players shine once again at the World Pickleball Championship. The Hong Kong leg was yet another testament to their hard work, perseverance, and the growing support for pickleball in India. Congratulations to all the medalists for their outstanding achievements. Their success inspires many and strengthens India's position in the global pickleball community."

The Hong Kong leg continues India's remarkable journey in the World Pickleball Championship series, following their incredible 28-medal haul, including 11 golds, at the WPC India leg which took place in the first week of November this year.

As pickleball continues to gain momentum in India, AIPA remains steadfast in its mission to nurture talent and provide players with the platform to excel on the global stage. With this impressive performance, Team India's journey to further glory looks promising as they set their sights on upcoming challenges.(ANI)

