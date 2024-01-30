New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) has inked a long term deal with Natekar Sports and Gaming (NSG) to organise a pickleball league in the country.

The collaboration marks a significant step towards amplifying the sport's reach across the nation, setting it on an upward trajectory.

"I am thrilled to announce our ground-breaking collaboration with Natekar Sports and Gaming for ‘first of its kind' Pickleball league in India which will not only see Indian athletes but also international athletes participating in it," President of AIPA Arvind Prabhoo said in a media release.

Pickleball is a sport thriving in over 92 countries with a growing number of active players. In India, the game has found a solid footing, being played across 21 states with participation of over 15,000 enthusiasts.

