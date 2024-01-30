IND U19 vs NZ U19 Free Live Streaming Online:After the Group Stages, the action in ICC UNder-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 now shifts to Super Six round. 12 teams have been divided into two Groups- 1 and 2. The teams will carry points from the first round and will play only two matches in the Super Six round. So, India will face New Zealand first and then Nepal in the Super Six round. Meanwhile, for IND vs NZ U19 cricket match live streaming online and telecast details you can scroll down. Confident India Look To Continue Momentum Against New Zealand in ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 Super Six Match.

While India finished as toppers of Group A, New Zealand managed a second-spot finish in Group D. India apparently come into the match unbeaten while New Zealand lost to Pakistan in their last group stage outing. On Group 1 points, India currently holds the top spot thanks to their superior Net Run-Rate (NRR).

India U19 vs NZ U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six Match Time in IST and Date

India U19 vs NZ U19 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six match will be played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday). The IND U19 vs NZ U19 match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and 10:00 am local time. India Beat USA by 201 Runs in U19 World Cup 2024; Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari Shine as Uday Saharan and Co Enter Super Sixes Undefeated.

India U19 vs NZ U19 Live Telecast in India (TV channel in India) ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six Match

Fans can enjoy the live action of India U19 vs NZ U19 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 in India. The IND vs NZ U19 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 TV channels in India.

India U19 vs NZ U19 Live Streaming Online ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six Match

As official broadcast rights are with Star Sports network, its OTT platform- Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of ICC Under-19 CWC 2024. So, the India U19 vs NZ U19 Super six match live streaming online will be available on its mobile app and official website. The IND U19 vs NZ U19 free live streaming online is available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2024 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).