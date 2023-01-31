New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The first edition of the National Wheelchair Tennis Championship will be held in Indore from March 27 to 31, said the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Tuesday.

"The All India Tennis Association has announced the AITA Nationals Wheelchair Championship 2023 for the first ever time in the history of Indian Tennis, which is to be held at the Indore tennis club from 27th to 31st March 2023," the sport's governing body said in a release.

"Both Men and Women will participate in this tournament."

While the prize money for the men's event will be Rs 2.5 lakh, the women's championships will carry a prize purse Rs 1 lakh.

