Aizawl, Dec 17 (PTI) Lalchhanhima Sailo scored a brace as Aizawl FC inflicted a 4-0 defeat on Kenkre FC in an I-League match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Saturday.

After Sailo struck twice (14th, 25th) in the first half, substitutes David Lalhlansanga (47th) and Jeremy Laldinpuia (68th) found the target in the second to seal the rout.

Aizawl FC created two goal-scoring chances immediately after the kick-off. In the first minute, Lalchhanhima Sailo's shot hit the post and two minutes later, R Lalthanmawia went close after he was set up by K Lalrinfela.

In their attempt to build from the back, Kenkre lost the ball in the midfield and Eisuke Mohri passed the ball to Sailo, who found the net with a thumping volley.

Khawlhring Lalmalsawma made a run through the right before cutting back to find Sailo, who had abundant space in front of him. Sailo took his time before firing in his brace.

After the break, Lalhlansanga pounced on a low cross by Lalthanmawia from the left and beat Kenkre custodian Tenzin Samdup with a deft touch.

Aizawl scored their fourth goal when Zodingliana Ralte took a free kick in the attacking third, finding Akito Saito inside the box. The Japanese collected the ball flawlessly before firing a shot, but it was saved by Samdup.

But then, Samdup could do little when the rebound reached Laldinpuia, who tapped with ease.

With their third home win, Aizawl FC moved to sixth place on the table with 12 points from eight matches. Kenkre are placed 11th with seven points.

