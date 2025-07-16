Aizawl, Jul 16 (PTI) Mizoram's capital Aizawl is set to host the second edition of the urban downhill mountain biking race in November.

Sports and Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on Tuesday chaired a meeting with officers of various departments, local leaders and key event partners to review preparedness for the biking event.

Speaking at the meeting, Hmar emphasised the need to make the new edition of Red Bull Aizawl Tlang Ruam "bigger, more inclusive, and even more challenging".

He highlighted the event's potential to not only promote sports and adventure tourism but also to boost Aizawl's visibility on the global map.

"Aizawl Tlang Ruam is a symbol of Mizoram's growing capacity to host world-class events. Beyond being a sport, it is an opportunity to foster youth engagement, local economic growth, and global connectivity," Hmar said.

The first edition of Red Bull Aizawl Tlang Ruam, Asia's first urban downhill mountain biking event, was successfully held in October last year.

The event had brought together elite downhill riders from across the world, marking a significant milestone in the country's adventure sports scene.

Officials said plans are afoot to refine and expand the racing route to meet international standards.

