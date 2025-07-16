Mumbai, July 15: Atletico Madrid has reached an agreement to sign Argentina international Thiago Almada from Brazilian club Botafogo. Atletico said Tuesday the 24-year-old attacking midfielder, who was playing on loan with French club Lyon, will sign his contract with the Spanish club after passing a medical. Atletico did not disclose the transfer fee or give details on the length of the contract. Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal Faces Backlash for Reportedly Hiring People With Dwarfism for 18th Birthday Party.

Spanish media said the transfer was worth about 25 million euros ($29 million), with Botafogo receiving a percentage of a possible future transfer to another club. Almada arrives after forward Ángel Correa left Atletico to sign with Mexican club Tigres. He'll join an attack that includes countryman Julián Álvarez, Antoine Griezmann and Alexander Sorloth. Real Madrid Announces Signing of Alvaro Carreras From Benfica; Los Blancos Secure Deal With Spanish Fullback For Six Seasons.

Atletico had already boosted its squad by signing midfielder Álex Baena from Villarreal and 22-year-old Italian left back Matteo Ruggeri from Atalanta.

Diego Simeone's team finished third in the Spanish league last season, behind Real Madrid and champion Barcelona. It was eliminated in the group stage of the Club World Cup.

