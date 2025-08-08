Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], August 8 (ANI): Alaaeddine Ajaraie's double strike ensured defending champions NorthEast United FC overcome Shillong Lajong FC 2-1 in a thrilling NorthEast derby of the 134th Durand Cup, which was played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

They secured their place in the quarterfinals with a match to spare, as they have a better head-to-head record against Shillong Lajong. Figo Syndai scored for Shillong Lajong, according to a release from Durand Cup

The Highlanders secured their second victory in Group E and have six points, while Shillong Lajong have also finished their group stage campaign with six points from three matches. A point from the last match for NorthEast United will ensure that they qualify for the quarterfinals as clear group winners.

Head Coaches Juan Pedro Benali and Birendra Thapa fielded their strongest line-ups for the all-important encounter, making six and five changes respectively. The Spanish gaffer brought in goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh, new signing Jose Manuel Nunez Martin, Asheer Akhtar, Lalrinzuala, Redeem Tlang and Buanthanglun Samte, while the home side brought in Kitboklang Khyriem, Saveme Tariang, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Rudra Ved and Sheen Stevenson Sohktung.

Star striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie continued his terrific goal-scoring form in India, giving the lead for the defending champions the lead in just the fifth minute of the game.

The Moroccan found space to move between the central defenders as the new signing, Jose Manuel Nunez Martin, slipped in a perfect ball for the striker to calmly finish past the on-rushing Lajong goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai for his fourth goal of the tournament.

The match settled down after the frantic start as both teams then tried to dictate the pace of the game. NorthEast could have doubled the lead mid-way into the half after Jithin M.S. found Ajaraie inside the box with a low cross from the right wing. The striker was slow this time to reach the ball as he could not find a clean connection to divert the ball into the net.

The home side did not sit back against the defending champions as they troubled the opposition defence with their quick counterattacks, using the speed of Sheen Stevenson and Phrangki Buam on either wing and Everbrightson Sana down the centre.

Gurmeet Singh showed his class, making three saves, denying Shillong Lajong the equaliser. He palmed away a strong strike at the near post from Phrangki Buam before denying the winger and Sheen Stevenson by getting low to deny their shots on target.

The second half saw a drop in intensity of the attacks from both sides as both defences stood firm and did not allow any clear-cut chances to be created. The game became physical as both sides cancelled each other out in the midfield, closing down the spaces. The conditions also did not help both sides, as players were cramping at regular intervals.

The game came back to life in the final ten minutes, with Shillong Lajong equalising in the 81st minute through substitute Figo Syndai. Left back Saveme Tariang found Figo at the far post with a curling cross, and the forward got ahead of Buanthanglun Samte and found the target with a bullet header as Gurmeet Singh was rooted to his spot.

The home side's joy was cut short as they conceded right after the restart, and it was Ajaraie again who found the target. The forward received a simple ball on the edge of the box and, with a sharp turn, got free from Kenstar Kharshong and found the top corner with a neat finish to take his goal tally to five for the tournament.

That strike was enough for NorthEast to ensure that they secured all three points and became the second team to qualify for the quarterfinals. (ANI)

