Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Apr 21 (PTI) Ajeetesh Sandhu shot a fine 5-under 66 to finish tied 14th, the best among Indian golfers, on the final day of the US$1million Saudi Open here on Sunday.

It was a creditable finish for Sandhu who began the season on a medical exemption.

Other Indians in the field were: Shiv Kapur (67) on tied 37th and Gaganjeet Bhullar (71) on tied 49th, while rest of the eight Indians missed the cut.

John Catlin completed a wire-to-wire victory for the first back-to-back win on the Asian Tour in five years.

He shot a final-round five-under-par 66 to finish on 24-under and win by seven shots from Australian Wade Ormsby.

Ormsby registered his best performance since winning the International Series Thailand in March of last year by carding a 64 here at Riyadh Golf Club.

American Peter Uihlein finished strongly shooting a 63 to share third place, nine behind the champion, with Kiradech Aphibarnrat from Thailand, who returned a 67.

Catlin, who won the International Series Macau last month, also nearly made history on the Asian Tour.

He came agonisingly close to becoming the first player to complete 72 holes bogey-free, but he missed a seven-foot par putt on 14, much to the disappointment of everyone looking on.

Last month he did write his name into the Asian Tour history books by becoming the first player to shoot a 59, in the third round in Macau.

The victory here, which earned him a cheque for US$180,000, saw him overtake Spaniard David Puig at the top of the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

Puig closed with a 67 to finish in sole possession of fifth, 10 back from Catlin.

