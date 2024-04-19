New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Indian squash player Akanksha Salunkhe bowed out in the women's singles quarterfinals of the World Championship Asian Qualifying event in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Salunkhe, 2023 National Games champion, was shown the door by lower-ranked Sehveetrraa Kumar of Malaysia.

World no. 71 Akanksha, seeded second here, lost 6-11 5-11 8-11 against her Malaysian opponent in just 34 minutes.

She was the lone Indian in the fray.

