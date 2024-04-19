Veteran Indian captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni is not just a player but an emotion for the fans. Fans come out in huge numbers to see just one glimpse of their favourite and do everything they can to fulfil their dream. MSD, who plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, is now the only place where the fans can see their 'Thala' playing on the field and hit big sixes. CSK are all set to take on the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow and though it is an away match for the Super Kings the presence of Dhoni in their side will probably make them feel that they are playing at Chepauk. MS Dhoni and Deepak Hooda Practice Big Hits Side by Side During Training Session Ahead of LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni smashed Hardik Pandya for three sixes in one over in the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 and played an unbeaten hand of 20 runs from four balls. The way MSD was hitting sixes still gives the feel that he is a good finisher today despite being over 40. ‘Hum Chahte Hain Dhoni Last Ball Pe Six Maare’: Lucknow Super Giants Shares MS Dhoni’s Welcome Poster Ahead of LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash (See Post)

The Chennai Super Kings are in tremendous form in the Indian Premier League 2024 so far and would want to continue their form against the Lucknow Super Giants as well and win yet another match in the 17th edition of the cash-rich league.

Will MS Dhoni Play Tonight in LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match?

After the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match, there were videos in which former Indian cricketer and CSK batsman Suresh Raina was seen helping MS Dhoni to walk as he was limping. Dhoni went through knee surgery after the Indian Premier League 2023 and ensured proper training so that he could keep himself fit to play yet another season for Chennai Super Kings.

While MS Dhoni arrived at the airport, the fans cheered loudly for their favourite player. Glimpses of posters that were put in the welcome of MSD in Lucknow also went viral on social media. The major point is that there is still no confirmation about MS Dhoni's availability in the LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 but there was also no news of him being unfit. But, if he was limping after the last match, the CSK management would like to keep him rested for the match eyeing the later IPL 2024 season.

