New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Australia's leg-spinner Alana King and India's opener Smriti Mandhana have risen to the top of the ICC Women's ODI Bowling and Batting Rankings, respectively, in the latest update on Tuesday.

The Australian leg-spinner King ended England spinner Sophie Ecclestone's near four-year reign as the No.1 ODI bowler after taking seven wickets at an average of 16.71 across three ODIs against India, including a 4/33 in the third match to help Australia secure a 185-run victory.

King's rating of 775 marks a career high. The star leg-spinner also joined fellow Australians Ash Gardner (3rd), Annabel Sutherland (5th), Megan Schutt (seventh), and Kim Garth (eighth), joining them in the top eight of Women's ODI bowling rankings.

Veteran all-rounder Gardner retained the No.1 spot in the ODI all-rounder rankings with 516 points, almost 100 ahead of West Indies' Hayley Matthews (418).

Indian opener Mandhana climbed to the top of the batting charts with a rating of 790, moving past South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt following scores of 58 and 31 during the three-match ODI series against Australia.

The South African skipper Wolvaardt will have the chance to reclaim her throne during her side's upcoming ODIs against New Zealand across March and April.

After losing two of the three T20Is on home soil, Australia bounced back to claim the three ODIs as part of the multi-format series, and found success through Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner and Alyssa Healy, the latter calling time on her ODI career.

Making a century in her final match in the format, Healy signs off in fourth place on the rankings (744), whereas Mooney (749) climbed to third and Gardner (724) slipped to fifth in the latest Women's ODI batting charts.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur returned to the top 10 in batting (ninth with 652 points) after scores of 53, 54, and 25 during the ODI series against Australia. Performers in South Africa's ODI series with Pakistan also saw ranking jumps.

Sadia Iqbal's exploits with the ball moved her up five spots to 14th (583), and Fatima Sana made another push in the All-Rounder Rankings, up five spots to 15th (180). Sana did enough to move past opposition all-rounder Sune Luus, though the Protea also crept up a spot to 16th after the week of action.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's T20I series against Zimbabwe led to changes in the T20I rankings, with Amelia Kerr jumping seven spots to eighth in batting and Rosemary Mair moving up in both bowling (14th) and all-rounder rankings (shared 30th).

Kavisha Dilhari was a standout of the lone Sri Lanka-West Indies T20I that was played within the rankings week, moving three spots to 13th (207) for all-rounders, with 1/16 (3) and a tidy 18 not out from 13 balls to take the tourists to victory in St George's. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)