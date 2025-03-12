Dubai [UAE], March 12 (ANI): Australia spinner Alana King on Wednesday was awarded February's Player of the Month following her exceptional performance against England in Women's Ashes

King beat out teammate Annabel Sutherland and Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong for the monthly award, making it three straight months that Australian players have taken out the coveted accolade, with Sutherland (December 2024) and Beth Mooney (January 2025) the previous winners.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Round of 16 Madrid Derby Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

It was the first time King had been awarded the monthly ICC award, and the right-armer paid tribute to her teammates.

"It's been a big summer for the girls, and we're obviously really pleased to have retained the Ashes the way we did. I was proud to have played a role in that success and will remember that series, in particular the Test match, for a long time. I was proud to have played a role in that success and will remember that series, in particular the Test match, for a long time. There's no bigger stage than an Ashes Test on the MCG, and I'm so grateful to have been a part of it," King said, as quoted by ICC.

Also Read | MI-W vs GG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025 Eliminator: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women’s T20 Cricket Match in Mumbai.

King played a pivotal role in Australia's dominant victory over England in the one-off Test match at the MCG.

She claimed a total of nine scalps for the match, conceding just 98 runs in total. The first innings saw the spinner claim 4-45, which helped bowl out England for 170.

After Australia took a mammoth 270-run lead, King once again brought her best in the second innings, claiming 5-53 as Australia bowled out England for 148.

Her game-changing bowling was instrumental in securing Australia's commanding innings and 122-run win.

In addition to her impact with the ball, King also contributed two catches and chipped in with three runs with the bat.

Her all-around performance was crucial in Australia's emphatic triumph in the one-off Women's Ashes Test and capping off a never-seen-before 16-0 result in the multi-format series. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)