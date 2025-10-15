New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Former England skipper Alastair Cook has shown his support towards right-hand batter Ollie Pope to take the crucial No. 3 spot in the upcoming Ashes series against Australia, saying it is "quite an easy decision" given Pope's experience, leadership and track record as a "hundred-maker."

The Ashes 2025-26 Test series between Australia and England will take place between November 21, 2025, and January 8, 2026, in Australia.

Also Read | ‘This Is Just the Beginning’, Says Actor Ajith Kumar As His Team Ends Racing Season on a Confident Note!.

The five-game series is part of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship.

"I would bat Ollie Pope at No. 3. I think it's quite an easy decision on this, actually. You've got someone who's been part of this build-up for three or four years, he's captained the side, he's played some extraordinary innings for England, and he's a hundred-maker," Alastair Cook said, speaking at the TNT Sports' Ashes coverage, according to ESPNcricinfo

Also Read | Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Reacts After Ahmedabad Gets Recommended as Host City for Commonwealth Games 2030, Calls It ‘A Huge Moment For Indian Sports’ (See Post).

"If you get rid of him now, I think that changes the whole dynamic of what they've built up over the last year, how settled they'll feel for that top seven... If it doesn't work out, do you then move back to somebody you just got rid of, confidence-wise? I think it's easy to go the other way, and I think that would be the sensible thing," the former opener added.

Ollie Pope was the vice-captain of the Three Lions during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against India, but has been removed from the role ahead of the Ashes 2025 series.

"I think that will just take the pressure off Ollie Pope. I'm sure it will have hurt him, because any time you get taken off a leadership [position], it wouldn't be ideal. But I don't think it undermines him," Cook said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)